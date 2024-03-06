PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PCK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 33,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

