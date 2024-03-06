PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.