PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 93,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,392. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

