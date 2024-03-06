PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on April 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,562. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 157.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.