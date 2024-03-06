Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PDO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 66,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,861. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 471,555 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after acquiring an additional 295,214 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

