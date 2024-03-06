PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 559,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.