PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $5.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.