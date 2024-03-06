PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 90,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,533. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 426,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

