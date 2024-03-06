PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 90,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,533. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
