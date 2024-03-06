PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML stock remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 96,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,847. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

