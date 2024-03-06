PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE PMX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,178. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

