PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PMF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 10,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

