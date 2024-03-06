PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 22,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

