PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,225. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

