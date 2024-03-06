PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PNF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,035. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

