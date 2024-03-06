PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RCS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 15,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,146. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.