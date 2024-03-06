PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of RCS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 15,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,146. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
