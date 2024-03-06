Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MHI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 7,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,047. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $91,770.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,179,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,710,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 259,369 shares of company stock worth $2,173,202.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
