Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.26. The stock had a trading volume of 393,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

