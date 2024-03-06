Piper Sandler Boosts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $20.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 1,191.93%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth $8,177,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $965,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nyxoah by 44.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

