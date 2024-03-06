Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 9.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $2.80 to $2.90. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 19,719,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 49,942,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

