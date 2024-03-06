Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.90. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,240,782 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 56,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 95,939 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.