Portal (IOU) Trading 86.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Portal (IOU) has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $134,916.54 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded 86.5% lower against the dollar. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 2.14408421 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $134,798.59 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal (IOU) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

