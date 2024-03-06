PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $61,854.10 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 18th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,472 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $213,593.60.

NYSE PWSC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 296,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Several brokerages have commented on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 380,586 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 97,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth $3,395,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

