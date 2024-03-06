PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.