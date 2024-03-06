PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in PPL by 3,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

