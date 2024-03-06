Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $471.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

