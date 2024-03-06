Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,229 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $112,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. 268,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

