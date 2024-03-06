Purple Biotech Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Purple Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PPBT stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

