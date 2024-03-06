PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 97.49 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.90. PZ Cussons has a twelve month low of GBX 94.20 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.67 ($2.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £417.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,201.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £49,760.35 ($63,155.67). In related news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,395.86). Also, insider David A. Tyler purchased 46,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £49,760.35 ($63,155.67). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,856 shares of company stock worth $5,020,985. 46.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

