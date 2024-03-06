PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

LON PZC opened at GBX 97.49 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,201.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.20 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.67 ($2.61).

Insider Activity at PZ Cussons

In related news, insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($63,155.67). In related news, insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £49,760.35 ($63,155.67). Also, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,395.86). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,856 shares of company stock worth $5,020,985. Company insiders own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

