Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Arrow Electronics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.86 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $230,362,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,859,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,527,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

