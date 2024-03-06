Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Group Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

BDI stock opened at C$8.84 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$9.92. The company has a market cap of C$531.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

