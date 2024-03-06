Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $86.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,568 shares of company stock valued at $49,436,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

