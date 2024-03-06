Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Longeveron Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Longeveron in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Longeveron in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Longeveron Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.32. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a candidate in Phase 2a/b trials that is used for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and aging-related frailty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.