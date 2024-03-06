Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Issued By Raymond James

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.15.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at C$111.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$75.31 and a 52-week high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.