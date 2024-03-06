Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

IR opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

