Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Decreased by Roth Capital

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,474,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,426,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

