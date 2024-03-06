Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.15.

Stantec stock opened at C$111.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a one year low of C$75.31 and a one year high of C$118.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

