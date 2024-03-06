Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

INTC opened at $43.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

