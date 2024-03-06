Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COO. KeyCorp began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $101.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 358,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.