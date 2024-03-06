Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Cut by Analyst

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The company has a market cap of C$400.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.60.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

