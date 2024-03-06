Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Issued By Zacks Research

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genpact in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Genpact by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.