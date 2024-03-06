QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.48

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at QBE Insurance Group

In other QBE Insurance Group news, insider Andrew Horton 134,346 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

