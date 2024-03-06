Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 253.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.22% of HCI Group worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HCI Group by 859.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,815,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,885,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Down 1.8 %

HCI stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.