QUINT (QUINT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.11 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, QUINT has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $36.11 million and approximately $445,412.93 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

