R. F. Lafferty Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $3.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHPT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 19,468,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,816,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $810.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 160.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,044 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 121.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 10.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 358,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $58,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.