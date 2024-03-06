Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 48,306 Shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,306 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of PowerUp Acquisition worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWUP. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

PWUP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 3,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $11.80.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.