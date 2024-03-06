Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. 134,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,025. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $81.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

