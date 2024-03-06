Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $95,916,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,083,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,959. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

