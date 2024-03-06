Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

