Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,204 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 117,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,322. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.