Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.91. 33,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,789. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

